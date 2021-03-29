How to get one of the $200 regional Victorian travel vouchers released today

UPDATE: Today’s voucher allocation was exhausted in three minutes.

The final round of $200 vouchers for travel in regional Victoria will be released today.

The $200 travel vouchers will be available HERE from 10am.

To be eligible to redeem the vouchers, Victorians must spend at least $400 on two or more nights paid accommodation, plus tours or attractions in regional Victoria, including the Yarra Valley, Dandenong Ranges, Mornington Peninsula and the Victorian alpine ski resorts.

The vouchers released today are for use from April 6 to May 31.

Vouchers are limited to one per household.

Previous allocations have been exhausted within minutes.