3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to get one of the $200 regional Victorian travel vouchers released today

5 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for How to get one of the $200 regional Victorian travel vouchers released today

UPDATE: Today’s voucher allocation was exhausted in three minutes.

The final round of $200 vouchers for travel in regional Victoria will be released today.

To be eligible to redeem the vouchers, Victorians must spend at least $400 on two or more nights paid accommodation, plus tours or attractions in regional Victoria, including the Yarra Valley, Dandenong Ranges, Mornington Peninsula and the Victorian alpine ski resorts.

The vouchers released today are for use from April 6 to May 31.

Vouchers are limited to one per household.

Previous allocations have been exhausted within minutes.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332