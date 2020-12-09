3AW
How to get one of Victoria’s $200 regional travel vouchers

4 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for How to get one of Victoria’s $200 regional travel vouchers

The first of the Andrews government’s 120,000 regional travel vouchers to help kickstart the state’s tourism industry after COVID-19 will be available tomorrow.

Applications for the $200 vouchers will open at 10am, with 40,000 vouchers set to be released for use in regional Victoria from December 12 to January 22.

Vouchers will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Another 40,000 vouchers will become available on January 20, and may be redeemed for travel from January 27 to April 1, and the final allotment of vouchers will be released on March 30 for use from April 6 to May 31.

Those who receive travel vouchers can only redeem them after they have travelled.

Only over-18s are eligible for the vouchers, and Victorians must spend at least $400 on accommodation, experiences or tours in regional Victoria to be eligible.

To apply for a voucher visit: business.vic.gov.au/travelvouchers from 10am on Friday.

3AW Mornings
News
