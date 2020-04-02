How to know if your hand sanitiser is effective in killing COVID-19

If your hand sanitiser has less than 60 per cent alcohol in it, there’s a fair chance it’s probably ineffective in killing COVID-19 germs.

And if it’s got more than 80 per cent it’s unlikely to do you much good, either.

Professor Peter Collignon, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Australian National University, told Tom Elliott that the sweet spot for killing germs was “60 to 80” per cent alcohol.

“Interestingly, if you have 100 per cent alcohol it’s not as effective,” he said on 3AW Drivve.

“There seems to need to be some water with it, to be able to have its killing effect, for reasons that even to me aren’t entirely clear, but it obviously needs to be there.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive