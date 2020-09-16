How to maintain your health during lockdown in Victoria

VicHealth has released its coronavirus wellbeing study, which has examined the impact of COVID-19 on the health of Victorians.

It comes amid concerns about the mental health of many Victorians stuck in lockdown.

The study found 25 per cent of people were suffering from social isolation or lack of connection.

And 40 per cent of people are less active than they were before lockdown.

Dr Sandro Demaio, CEO of VicHealth, joined Tom Elliott on Wednesday.

He said keeping and sticking to a regular routine, whatever it may be, was vital.

“It (mental health concerns) often come from a lack of sense of control,” he explained.

