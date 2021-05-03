How to nab $39 flights from Melbourne to Sydney

Rex Airlines is offering full-service flights between Sydney and Melbourne for only $39 one-way.

The bargain price flights include refreshments on-board, and 23 kilograms of check-in luggage.

They’re available on flights from now until August 28.

Deputy chairman of Rex Airlines, John Sharp, says it’s a “record low price”.

“These tickets will be available for all of the services we operate,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We do have seven return services a day between Sydney and Melbourne.”

The flights come as part of a push to get more passengers on the airline’s new route.

Mr Sharp says other airlines can’t compete with Rex, because it has lower operating fees than it’s competitors.

“We’ve got the lowest costs by about 30 per cent, compared to Qantas or Virgin,” he said.

Book the bargain price fares HERE.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview