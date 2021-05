Three Melbourne cinemas will be offering $5 tickets until next Wednesday.

Yep, you read correctly.

Classic (Elsternwick), Lido (Hawthorn) and Cameo (Belgrave) cinemas are offering the cheap tickets in a bid to get people back to the cinema in a post-lockdown world.

“There is no catch,” Benji Tamir, programming manager for Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas, told 3AW Afternoons.

