3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How to overcome COVID-19 vaccine..

How to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Australia

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for How to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Australia

An infectious diseases expert says she thinks opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t as mainstream as many may believe.

Associate Professor Holly Seale, Infectious Disease Social Scientist, told Tom Elliott there needed to be more focus on those wanting the vaccine.

She said it would only fuel encouragement for those who were unsure.

“It’s not as big as what we are hearing,” Professor Seale said when asked what she thought about opposition.

Press PLAY below to hear her thoughts

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332