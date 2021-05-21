How to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Australia

An infectious diseases expert says she thinks opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t as mainstream as many may believe.

Associate Professor Holly Seale, Infectious Disease Social Scientist, told Tom Elliott there needed to be more focus on those wanting the vaccine.

She said it would only fuel encouragement for those who were unsure.

“It’s not as big as what we are hearing,” Professor Seale said when asked what she thought about opposition.

