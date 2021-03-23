3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to save Melbourne’s already embattled shopping strips

42 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for How to save Melbourne’s already embattled shopping strips

There are fears Melbourne’s already embattled shopping strips will only struggle further due to the impacts of COVID-19.

More than a quarter of all retail stores on Bridge Road in Richmond are currently vacant.

Richard Jenkins, co-founder and Director of Plan1 Project Management and Consultancy, told Tom Elliott shoppers were already changing their habits pre-pandemic.

“The pandemic has probably accelerated some of those trends,” he said.

But he’s also optimistic.

“I do think that the pandemic actually may trigger a rebirth as people become more familiar with their local neighbourhood shopping strip,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332