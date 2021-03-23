How to save Melbourne’s already embattled shopping strips
There are fears Melbourne’s already embattled shopping strips will only struggle further due to the impacts of COVID-19.
More than a quarter of all retail stores on Bridge Road in Richmond are currently vacant.
Richard Jenkins, co-founder and Director of Plan1 Project Management and Consultancy, told Tom Elliott shoppers were already changing their habits pre-pandemic.
“The pandemic has probably accelerated some of those trends,” he said.
But he’s also optimistic.
“I do think that the pandemic actually may trigger a rebirth as people become more familiar with their local neighbourhood shopping strip,” he said.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW
Picture by Getty iStock