How to see a meteor shower caused by Halley’s Comet this weekend

Australians who rise early this Saturday and Sunday morning will be rewarded with a spectacular treat — a meteor shower.

Australia’s astronomer at large, Dr Fred Watson, says this meteor shower is more special than most.

“What is happening is the earth is ploughing into a cloud of dust particles left behind by a comet in its orbit,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“This one is of particular interest because the comet that left these particles behind is Comet Halley, it’s probably the most famous of all the comets!”

The meteor shower is expected to be visible in the north-eastern sky from about 3am on Saturday and Sunday morning, and will go until dawn.

Dr Watson’s tips for seeing the meteor shower:

Give your eyes time to adapt to the darkness

Get away from city lights, if you can

Press PLAY below to hear more about what causes meteor showers