How to see a meteor shower over Melbourne this week
Australians in isolation have the chance to watch a dramatic shooting star display originating from Halley’s comet over coming days.
The potentially spectacular display was ruined by fog this morning.
“However the phenomena will last a couple of days,” expert Perry Vlahos told Ross and John this morning.
“Stargazers will have a chance to see it Wednesday morning and possibly Thursday morning as well.”
