How to see a meteor shower over Melbourne this week

6 hours ago
Ross and John

Australians in isolation have the chance to watch a dramatic shooting star display originating from Halley’s comet over coming days.

The potentially spectacular display was ruined by fog this morning.

“However the phenomena will last a couple of days,” expert Perry Vlahos told Ross and John this morning.

“Stargazers will have a chance to see it Wednesday morning and possibly Thursday morning as well.”

Click PLAY to hear Perry explain the best way to watch the meteor shower, and describe what you’ll see

