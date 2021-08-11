How to speak with somebody hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccination communication advisor says branding those hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine as “anti-vax” won’t help getting them jabbed.

Dr Jessica Kaufman from the University of Melbourne and Murdoch Children’s Research Institute told Tom Elliott “fighting with somebody on the internet” wasn’t productive.

“It’s not really helpful to label people who have genuine questions and concerns as anti-vaxxers and I’ve definitely seen that happening,” she said.

“People are feeling angry about people who have questions and I think that’s only going to push them further, so we need to be careful about those labels.”

She said jumping to conclusions about why people are hesitant is dangerous.

