How to watch the Phillip Island Penguin Parade live again this year

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Phillip Island penguin parade

One of the hits to emerge from lockdown is about to make a return.

With Victoria currently in lockdown, the Phillip Island Nature Park will tomorrow begin live-streaming the nightly penguin parade.

Streaming of the parade last year attracted 25 million views from more than 90 countries.

Tune in HERE from 6pm on Tuesday to watch the parade live.

Press PLAY below for more details (+ to hear ranger Jordan Roberts teach Neil how to speak penguin)

Image: Phillip Island Penguin Parade

Neil Mitchell
News
