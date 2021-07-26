How to watch the Phillip Island Penguin Parade live again this year

One of the hits to emerge from lockdown is about to make a return.

With Victoria currently in lockdown, the Phillip Island Nature Park will tomorrow begin live-streaming the nightly penguin parade.

Streaming of the parade last year attracted 25 million views from more than 90 countries.

Tune in HERE from 6pm on Tuesday to watch the parade live.

Image: Phillip Island Penguin Parade