How tourism in Australia may look in the coming months

The Australian tourism industry is still seeking answers as to when it’ll be able to re-boot in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are growing calls for state borders to be re-opened, allowing for interstate travel.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Margy Osmond, CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum, about the future of tourism here.

She said there was one place Australians from the southern states were really keen to get to, given a recent survey.

“The Gold Coast,” she said.

“The lure of the beaches is definitely there.”

Remarkably, given the problems with cruise ships and the coronavirus, there’s actually been a big spike in interest in people wanting to book a cruise.

