3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How veterans can register to join this year’s Melbourne Anzac Day parade

5 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for How veterans can register to join this year’s Melbourne Anzac Day parade

Registrations to join this year’s Anzac Day parade in Melbourne opened this morning.

From 9am, veterans were invited to register at register.rslvic.com.au.

A maximum of 5500 veterans and support people will be allowed to march along St Kilda Road to the Shrine of Remembrance.

RSL Victoria State President, Dr Rob Webster, said there is also be a phone registration line for veterans who don’t have internet access.

“We understand not everybody has got access to the internet. So people without access to the internet can ring Anzac House on 9655 5555 and somebody will be there to assist them to register,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We want to have all eras represented at the Shrine on Anzac Day.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Andolu Agency via Getty Images

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332