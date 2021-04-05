How veterans can register to join this year’s Melbourne Anzac Day parade

Registrations to join this year’s Anzac Day parade in Melbourne opened this morning.

From 9am, veterans were invited to register at register.rslvic.com.au.

A maximum of 5500 veterans and support people will be allowed to march along St Kilda Road to the Shrine of Remembrance.

RSL Victoria State President, Dr Rob Webster, said there is also be a phone registration line for veterans who don’t have internet access.

“We understand not everybody has got access to the internet. So people without access to the internet can ring Anzac House on 9655 5555 and somebody will be there to assist them to register,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We want to have all eras represented at the Shrine on Anzac Day.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Andolu Agency via Getty Images