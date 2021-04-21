3AW
How Victoria Police will mark the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway tragedy

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Today marks the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway tragedy that saw four police officers killed on the Eastern Freeway.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney all lost their lives in the incident.

It was the single greatest loss of life in Victoria Police’s history.

“In that bizarre year that was 2020, I would say it was the lowest point, by some distance,” Ross Stevenson said.

3AW Breakfast spoke with Senior Constable Rohan Imms, who explained how police would mark the anniversary.

