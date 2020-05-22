How Victoria’s coronavirus figures compare to the rest of the country

Victoria has recorded more new coronavirus cases than any other state or territory every day since May 2, despite having some of the toughest lockdown restrictions in the country.

Analysis by 3AW Mornings today revealed there have been 243 new infections across Victoria in the past three weeks, compared to just 71 in New South Wales, 16 in Queensland, five in Tasmania and one in the ACT.

“We’re running at three times the rate of NSW, on the figures we’ve got,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I think this is about cluster management as much as anything now, and Victoria, by any definition, I don’t think has handled … the Cedar Meats or Maccas cluster particularly well, which is why we’ve had so many.”

However, Victoria does not have the nation’s highest death rate.

There have been 50 coronavirus deaths in New South Wales, 18 in Victoria, 13 in Tasmania and four in Queensland.

DAILY BREAKDOWN:

TODAY

Victoria: 12

NSW: 3

All others: 0

May 21

Victoria: 4

NSW: 2

All others: 0

May 20

Victoria: 8

NSW: 4

Queensland: 1

All others: 0

May 19

Victoria: 7

NSW: 2

All others: 0

May 18

Victoria: 8

NSW: 1

Queensland: 2

All others: 0

May 17

Victoria: 7

NSW: 1

All others: 0

May 16

Victoria: 11

NSW: 3

Queensland: 1

All others: 0

May 15

Victoria: 21 new cases

NSW: 8

Queensland: 1

Tasmania: 1

All others: 0