How Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout compares to other states

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout compares to other states

Victoria has used only 30 per cent of the doses of its allocated COVID-19 vaccines, far less than in some other states.

In New South Wales, about three quarters of the vaccine allocation has been administered, while Tasmania has used all of their doses.

But Jane Halton from the COVID-19 Coordination Commission says she’s not concerned by Victoria’s slower start.

“I’m not at all worried about the numbers at this early stage,” she said.

“Slow and steady at the beginning is wise.”

Ms Halton says she expects the state’s vaccine figures to “ramp up next week and into the following week”.

“We’d like them all to be using pretty much all of the vaccine they have available to them.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

