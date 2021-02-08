3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Victoria’s economy is booming back from COVID-19

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Business Featured
Article image for How Victoria’s economy is booming back from COVID-19

Victoria’s economy is booming back from the COVID-19 pandemic, new banking data has revealed.

NAB chief Ross McEwan told Neil Mitchell there had been a major spike in spending in recent weeks.

“There are some really good figures coming through,” he said.

Year-on-year, he said bakeries were up 85 per cent, nurseries up 28 per cent, clothing stores up 21 per cent and restaurants “which had been knocked around badly” by lockdown were up 18 per cent on this time last year.

Keep in mind Victoria had not gone into its first lockdown at the same point last year and the figures are also impacted by the prominence of EFTPOS over cash in a post-COVID world.

“Victoria is starting to get going again,” Mr McEwan said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332