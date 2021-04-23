How Victoria’s police chief provided an unintended laugh on an ‘incredibly difficult’ day

Thursday’s memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway tragedy was the most difficult of days for Victoria Police and the families of the four members who died in the incident.

But Victoria’s police chief has managed to provide a lighter moment during the service.

Neil Mitchell received a tip that Shane Patton had experienced a wardrobe malfunction before he was about to speak at the service that prompted a few giggles.

“I don’t make light of the fact that it was an incredibly difficult day, but the families had a chuckle at my expense, so I don’t mind that,” he told Neil Mitchell.

