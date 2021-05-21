How ‘woke’ became a ‘genius brand’ that ‘threatens our way of life’

An advertising guru who got people talking with an opinion piece on being ‘woke’ says he’s never seen a “brand” like it.

Sean Masters, a creative director in advertising, told Tom Elliott that radical virtue-signalling had become a highly sophisticated lifestyle brand.

But he says it’s something to be seriously worried about.

“This is not just a bunch of blue-haired uni students waxing lyrical about social justice, it’s an insidious ideology that is decades in the making that has its roots in post-modernist Marxism, which is responsible for communism, which of course is responsible for tens of millions of bodies that have stacked up throughout history,” Masters said on 3AW Drive.

He said those who were ‘woke’ were opposed to truth and willingly chose to ignore facts.

“You hear that in soundbites like ‘my lived experience’ or ‘my truth’ for example,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock