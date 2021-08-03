How Woolworths is helping get their staff vaccinated

Woolworths is setting up pop-up vaccine clinics in NSW to help provide staff with quick and convenient access to COVID-19 jabs.

And the supermarket chain is working with the Victorian government to do similar here.

“We want to make shopping as safe as possible for our team and our customers,” CEO Brad Banducci told Neil Mitchell.

Woolworths is rolling out a number of initiatives to help support staff in getting vaccinated.

