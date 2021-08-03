3AW
How Woolworths is helping get their staff vaccinated

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Woolworths is setting up pop-up vaccine clinics in NSW to help provide staff with quick and convenient access to COVID-19 jabs.

And the supermarket chain is working with the Victorian government to do similar here.

“We want to make shopping as safe as possible for our team and our customers,” CEO Brad Banducci told Neil Mitchell.

Woolworths is rolling out a number of initiatives to help support staff in getting vaccinated.

Neil Mitchell says it’s a great idea.

Neil Mitchell
