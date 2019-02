Gina Argiro needs your help.

She’s fighting a rare type of cancer and is running out of time.

She needs $1 million to have treatment in America. It’s not available here.

If she doesn’t? She’ll likely have just months to live.

Gina and her husband Peter, married just a few years ago, spoke with Neil Mitchell on Thursday.

They have a three-year-old son, Eli.

You can donate here.

Click PLAY below to hear their story on 3AW