How you can help ‘Paws 4 Kids’ help kids in the classroom

A school program that helps disengaged students connect with education needs your help.

“Paws 4 Kids” has had great success in the classroom with support dog, Millie, but needs to raise $200,000 to train other dogs to get into classrooms.

The organisation says it can help another 500 students connect with education.

“Often the children we’ve worked with have come from really difficult backgrounds,” Anne Henderson, Principal at Our MacKillop specialist school told Neil Mitchell.

“I guess the dog is someone who they feel safe with and learn to play with.”

Click PLAY below to see some of their work

Click PLAY below hear more on 3AW Mornings