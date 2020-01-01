How you can help the victims of the Victorian bushfires

As bushfires ravage the east of the state, charities and generous individuals are doing their bit to help those affected to get back on their feet.

Emergency Management Victoria recommends donating to not-for-profit registered charities who are helping bushfire victims.

Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund

Donate online: gerf.org.au

Donate by money order or cheque:

Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund

P.O, Box 508

Traralgon, VIC, 3844

Or make a donation at any NAB branch.

Australian Red Cross

Donate online: redcross.org.au

Donate by phone: 1800 733 276

The Salvation Army

Donate online: salvationarmy.org.au

Donate by phone: 13 72 58

Foodbank Victoria

Donate online: foodbankvictoria.org.au

The volunteer run Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund, operating out of Traralgon, is providing timely assistance to those devastated by the bushfires in Victoria’s east.

“The role the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund provides is to provide emergency cash assistance to those families which have been impacted,” Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund President John Mitchell told 3AW’s Kate Stevenson and Tony Leonard.

“That emergency cash assistance then enables them to at least get a few essentials in place whilst the insurance and other government assistance is being processed.”

Mr Mitchell said it’s a long road to recovery for those affected, but they need help to get on their feet in the immediate aftermath of the blazes.

“The recovery process for families impacted by large fire events like this is long and challenging,” he said.

“The impact on the local economy is going to be very significant.”

Foodbank Victoria is providing much needed food and water to communities affected by the fires.

The first food hampers arrived yesterday.

“We’ve got a semi-trailer on the road at the moment which should hit the Bainrsdale racecourse in about an hour and that’s got food hampers for 250+ families that may need it,” Foodbank Victoria CEO Dave McNamara told 3AW’s Craig Willis.

“Also some products such as water, fruit cups and muesli bars for first responders and firefighters as well.”

In coming days, Foodbank is working with The Red Cross to deliver food to communities which cannot be access by road.

“We’re also sending supplies later on today and tomorrow on a ship, and that will go to places like Mallacoota,” Mr McNamara said.

“We’ll be working with the Red Cross and we’ll be doing some air drops into some of those isolated towns where the roads are cut.”

“We’re really going to make sure that no one misses out on food.”

Cudgewa man Josh Collings lost his home in the inferno, but he has turned to help others.

He’s set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help his community, where an estimated 15 homes were lost, and everyone remains without food, water and power.

“We raised nearly $38,000 in 12 hours,” he said.

“We’ve got 17 generators to Cudgewa, cause no one has got power, food or water.

“We’ve got 800 litres of petrol and we’re now taking $5000 worth of food up. We’ve got Bunnings and a whole heap of other store that are all helping us to open accounts to get all these necessary tools to them straight away.”

