How you can show your support for nurses on the front-line

Across the state, Victorian nurses are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front-line.

But they haven’t always received the respect they deserve for their critical role.

Earlier in the outbreak, there were several incidents of nurses being abused by passers-by while walking to their cars after a shift.

The nurses union says such incidents have stopped, but more could still be done to show thanks to our hard-working nurses.

“People seem to have settled down,” Lisa Fitzpatrick, Victorian secretary of the Australian Nursing & Midwifery Federation, told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Here’s what she says you can do to show your thanks:

Only seek medical treatment if you need it

“Apply common sense at this time. Don’t go to the emergency department if you don’t need to go to the emergency department!,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

Stay home!

“It’s very, very critical for those things to happen this weekend,” the nurses union secretary urged.

Respect and acknowledge the hard work done by nurses and carers

“Appreciate the nurses and the midwives, and the carers in aged care, for the expertise that they have and the extraordinary efforts they are making at this time,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

“Some respect, continued support and acknowledgement does go a long way!”

