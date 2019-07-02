3AW
How your sleep pattern could be a warning sign for dementia

5 hours ago
New research shows sleep patterns could hold the key to detecting a person’s risk of dementia.

A Monash University study found sleep disturbance was a possible early warning sign.

Associate Professor Clare Anderson from the Turner Institute said the inability to stay asleep was always a concern.

“Broken sleep is not good for the body, for the brain and certainly not cognitive health,” she said.

