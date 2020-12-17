3AW
Fast-moving storm cell brings heavy rain and hailstones

1 hour ago
Article image for Fast-moving storm cell brings heavy rain and hailstones

A storm warning is current for parts of the state, with callers reporting heavy rain and big hailstones.

Senior Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Richard Russell said intense rainfall leading to flash flooding is the concern.

The warning is for damaging and locally destructive winds, with the chance of big hailstones and heavy rain in the the Central, East Gippsland, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland and parts of Northern Country districts.

“The thunderstorm cell just clearing the CBD now, dropped 10.2 mm in short succession in Keilor. We’ve got another 7mm recorded in Maribyrnong,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

He said one storm cell is moving east to the south-east of the city.

A thunderstorm asthma warning is also in place.

Caller Megan said it looked like huge hail stones in Taylors Lakes.

“We’ve just been hit with what I could only describe as a supercell.”

Press PLAY to hear more

 

 

Image: Shane McInnes, Twitter

