Fast-moving storm cell brings heavy rain and hailstones

A storm warning is current for parts of the state, with callers reporting heavy rain and big hailstones.

Senior Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Richard Russell said intense rainfall leading to flash flooding is the concern.

The warning is for damaging and locally destructive winds, with the chance of big hailstones and heavy rain in the the Central, East Gippsland, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland and parts of Northern Country districts.

“The thunderstorm cell just clearing the CBD now, dropped 10.2 mm in short succession in Keilor. We’ve got another 7mm recorded in Maribyrnong,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

He said one storm cell is moving east to the south-east of the city.

A thunderstorm asthma warning is also in place.

Caller Megan said it looked like huge hail stones in Taylors Lakes.

“We’ve just been hit with what I could only describe as a supercell.”

Might get a White Christmas at this rate…#stormy pic.twitter.com/m2njntgZQP — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) December 17, 2020

Thunderstorms are occurring in most states of #Australia this afternoon. Check out this #thunderstorm outlook video for eastern Australia, and stay up to date with the latest warnings by visiting the National Warning Summary here: https://t.co/xGCnMddbNP pic.twitter.com/5hGiJB5zAc — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) December 17, 2020

Image: Shane McInnes, Twitter