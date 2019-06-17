Huge seal spotted in Melbourne’s south-east

A huge seal has been spotted on a beach in Melbourne’s south-east.

John called Neil Mitchell about the seal, which he discovered on Quiet Corner beach in Black Rock.

He said the seal wasn’t happy about the audience it had attracted.

“You can’t get too close to him cause he’s a bit grumpy. You take a photo and he snarls at you,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“He’d be about the size of three humans put together. If you strapped three adult males together I reckon that’d be about the same size.”