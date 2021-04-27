3AW
‘Huge shortage’ of workers leaves hospitality industry in the lurch

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘Huge shortage’ of workers leaves hospitality industry in the lurch

Some hospitality businesses have been forced to operate at reduced hours because they can’t find enough staff.

Pub owner and executive member of the Australian Hotels Association, Mark O’Reilly, blames the pandemic for a “huge shortage”.

“Since the pandemic we lost all the 457s that were in Australia,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We’re looking for 10 or 20 staff at the moment, casual staff.

“It’s certainly very difficult getting quality hospitality-trained staff.”

Mr O’Reilly says the industry is a great opportunity for young Australians.

“I’d encourage any young kid that’s 18 to 20 years of age and want to earn some extra funds to come and work in hospitality,” he said.

“It’s a great experience for young kids.”

Ross and Russel
News
