Huge spike in ‘summer flu’ is placing enormous strain on paramedics
A huge spike in cases of the flu across Melbourne is placing an enormous strain on Ambulance Victoria.
Last week, a dozen ambulances were seen lined at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, while there were also number of cases of ambulances by-passing hospitals.
Mick Stephenson, acting chief of Ambulance Victoria, told Neil Mitchell there was no doubt a spike in “summer flu” cases was behind the issue.
“We’ve been very busy, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
