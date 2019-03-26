Huge spike in ‘summer flu’ is placing enormous strain on paramedics

A huge spike in cases of the flu across Melbourne is placing an enormous strain on Ambulance Victoria.

Last week, a dozen ambulances were seen lined at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, while there were also number of cases of ambulances by-passing hospitals.

Mick Stephenson, acting chief of Ambulance Victoria, told Neil Mitchell there was no doubt a spike in “summer flu” cases was behind the issue.

“We’ve been very busy, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

