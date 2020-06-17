3AW
Human remains found in suspicious circumstances south-east of Melbourne

5 hours ago
3aw news

Human remains have been found at Lysterfield on Wednesday.

Police are treating it with suspicion.

Police don’t believe it’s linked to the investigation into missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, or missing Lakes Entrance man Dale Pantic.

A post mortem will now be conducted.

The exact circumstances regarding the incident are yet to be determined, however police believe it is likely to be connected to another current missing persons case.

Police said further information will be provided once forensic testing of the remains has taken place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

