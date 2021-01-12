3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Human rights advocates call on government to assist ‘stranded’ Victorians

6 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Human rights advocates call on government to assist ‘stranded’ Victorians

Human rights advocates say they are “very worried” for Victorians stranded in ‘red zones’ interstate.

The state government recently introduced a ‘traffic light’ permit system for anyone wishing to enter Victoria, regardless of where they are coming from.

Spokesperson for Liberty Victoria Michael Stanton says it’s essential the government justify the restrictions on people’s movement.

“There’s over 4000 Victorians who are stranded in red zones who want to get home,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“These are people who would be willing to have home quarantine, to isolate, but at the moment the Victorian government just put up the barricade, and hasn’t given any certainty to these people about when they will be allowed to return.

“There are some exemptions, but clearly for the vast majority, they’re stranded.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

3AW Mornings
NewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332