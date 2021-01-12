Human rights advocates call on government to assist ‘stranded’ Victorians

Human rights advocates say they are “very worried” for Victorians stranded in ‘red zones’ interstate.

The state government recently introduced a ‘traffic light’ permit system for anyone wishing to enter Victoria, regardless of where they are coming from.

Spokesperson for Liberty Victoria Michael Stanton says it’s essential the government justify the restrictions on people’s movement.

“There’s over 4000 Victorians who are stranded in red zones who want to get home,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“These are people who would be willing to have home quarantine, to isolate, but at the moment the Victorian government just put up the barricade, and hasn’t given any certainty to these people about when they will be allowed to return.

“There are some exemptions, but clearly for the vast majority, they’re stranded.”

