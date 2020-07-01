Mayor fears some residents in area hit hardest by COVID-19 ‘unlikely to follow the rules’

As Melburnians in 10 postcodes wake to the first day of the return to Stage Three lockdown, the mayor of the local govenrment area hit hardest by the virus says she fears not everyone will comply with the shutdown rules.

Hume City Council Mayor Carly Moore has urged police to toughly enforce compliance with lockdown rules to stop the spread of the virus.

“From the numbers that we’ve seen in our area there absolutely have been people who haven’t been following the rules and I think those people are unlikely to follow the rules now,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Cr Moore called for tough policing of hot spot borders.

“I think it’s absolutely necessary,” she said.

“There certainly need very high levels of enforcement to make sure everybody is doing the right thing, so that the efforts of those people who have always done the right thing are not in vain.”

A total of 177 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the Hume council area.

Image: Darrian Traynor