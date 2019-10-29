3AW
Hundreds evacuated after train catches fire in West Melbourne

10 hours ago
3AW News

Around 200 commuters have been evacuated from a train after it caught fire at West Melbourne.

The train was travelling from Swan Hill to Southern Cross Station when a malfunction in the diesel generator under a carriage sparked the blaze, just before midday.

Firefighters were called to the Dynon Road train yards where fire was quickly extinguished and declared under control within minutes.

Passengers on Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat services are expected to experience significant delays this afternoon due to the fire.


Image: Nigel Killeen 

