Hundreds left hungry and disappointed after Father’s Day food delivery disaster

Hundreds of dads were left hungry and disappointed after their gourmet Father’s Day meals arrived late, inedible, or just didn’t arrive at all.

Food delivery service, Providoor, which began to help keep some of Melbourne’s top eateries afloat during COVID-19, was overwhelmed with orders and couldn’t keep up with demand.

A caller to the Rumour File said many customers who were waiting for their meals could not get in contact with anyone from the delivery company to find out where their orders were.

“The only correspondence was an email from the company to hungry customers advising they were behind schedule, and later an apologetic video on Facebook,” the tipster said.

Chef and founder of Providoor, Shane Delia, said the issues were “purely a logistical bottleneck”.

He said all customer complaints will be dealt with today, and those who didn’t receive their food, or received it in inedible condition, will be refunded.

“We’re addressing all of our customer issues today, one by one,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We’re extremely sorry to all of the dining public who we haven’t been able to get to straight away.”

An apology video posted on Providoor’s Facebook page on Sunday morning has received more than 500 comments from unhappy customers.

