Hundreds of extra police deployed as Victoria slams border shut to NSW and the ACT

Hundreds of additional police have been deployed on Victoria’s northern border after the state declared all of NSW and the ACT red zones from midnight.

Only Victorian residents or people with approved exemptions are allowed to enter Victoria from either state. Residents returning from NSW or the ACT must be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine at home for 14-days.

Premier Daniel Andrews has appealed to people who have returned from north of the border to do the right thing and comply with permit rules.

“If you do the wrong thing you will be found, you will be fined … so please do as you are asked. It is the right thing to do, we do not want this virus here in our state and everyone has a part to play in protecting our Victorian community,” Mr Andrews said.

Nine News reporter at Echuca, Mark Santomartino, says not every car crossing the border is being checked.

“They are still letting the majority of people through,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They’re sort of doing those checks at random.”

Anyone caught breaching border restrictions faces $5452 on-the-spot fines.

The new border rules come after NSW recorded 77 new local COVID-19 cases and the first death of this outbreak.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the situation on the border

Image: Diego Fedele / Getty