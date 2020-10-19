Hundreds in hotel quarantine may have been exposed to blood-borne diseases

Hundreds of people who were housed in hotel quarantine will be tested for hepatitis B and C and HIV.

It comes after revelations single-use finger prick blood glucose monitoring devices were used on multiple people.

At least 240 people have potentially been placed at risk of cross-contamination and blood-borne viruses.

Safer Care Victoria is investigating the stuff up.

Those in hotel quarantine between March 29 and August 20 may be at risk.

Anyone who thinks they had the test during that time period is advised to phone 1800 356 061 for advice.