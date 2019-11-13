Hundreds of protesters block Bourke Street Mall

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the Bourke Street Mall, rallying after a 19-year-old man was shot dead by police in the Northern Territory.

Police have said they were trying to arrest the Indigenous man when he lunged at an officer while armed in a remote community on Saturday night.

The protesters have blocked trams and are demanding a full independent investigation into what happened.

They’ve branded police as “racist” and want them kicked out of Yuendumu for the next year.