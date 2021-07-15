Hundreds of Royal Melbourne Hospital staff off work after COVID scare

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

About 200 staff at the Royal Melbourne Hospital have been furloughed after a patient at the hospital was identified as a close contact of a COVID-positive person yesterday.

The patient has since returned three negative COVID-19 tests.

Chief medical officer at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Dr Cate Kelly, says the staff are off work for 48 hours “as a precaution”.

“It’s really to prevent a much broader contact-trace being required,” she said.

Emergency surgery and outpatient appointments at the hospital will continue, but elective surgery has been paused for 48 hours while the hospital operates with reduced staff.

“We’re hopeful to be able to resume some additional elective surgery over the next 48 hours,” Dr Kelly said.

