Hundreds of Victorians caught in solar scandal

Hundreds of Victorians have been caught up in a solar panel installation scandal.

Space Solar has been banned from the government Solar Panel Rebate program for two years after safety defects were exposed and unlicensed electricians were used.

More than 500 customers who had panels installed under the program have been urged to have independent safety inspections.

Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio says the audit system identified the dodgy operator.

“Our high safety standards is doing exactly what it’s intended to do — catching the people who are taking shortcuts,” she told 3AW this morning.

Opposition leader Michael O’Brien said people are not only out of pocket, but their safety is at risk.

“People are going to be forced to get safety checks at their own expense and goodness knows how many more unsafe systems have been put into Victorians’ roofs.”