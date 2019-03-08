Hunt begins for sex attacker as emotional father thanks family who stopped possible tragedy

An emotional father has thanked a family for saving his teenage daughter from a sex attack at Craigieburn on Thursday.

Victoria Police has confirmed it’s investigating the disturbing incident, which happened shortly before 6pm at Malcolm Creek Park.

Jason Chappell’s daughter, who recently turned 18, was walking through to the park when she was grabbed from behind.

“She thought it was a friend at first,” he explained on 3AW Mornings.

“But he grabbed her and started to try and drag her towards the creek.”

Luckily, a man and woman with a pram were walking through the park at the same time and heard her screams.

The man intervened, with the offender throwing a punch and missing before fleeing the scene.

“I just want to thank them so much for what they’ve done,” Jason said, fighting back tears.

“If they’re listening or anybody saw something last night … to call Craigieburn police.

“She didn’t really get a good look at the guy because he dragged her from behind.”

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen suspicious behaviour in the area to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

