Hunt for 92-year-old who got lost on his way home from dancing

The search is on for a 92-year-old man who was last seen leaving home to go dancing at Glen Waverley.

Alleyne was last seen leaving his home at Langwarrin home at about 5.15pm last night.

He contacted his family at about 11.50pm last night to tell them he was lost and trying to find his way home.

His phone has since stopped working.

Alleyne may be travelling in a white Toyota Corolla with registration 1LX 7DP.

If you’ve seen the man pictured, contact Carrum Downs Police Station on 8770 4116.