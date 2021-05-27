Hunt for knife-wielding robber who held up Port Melbourne business

A man who walked into a Port Melbourne business and threatened workers with a knife is on the run.

The man entered a Bay Street business at about 6pm on May 4.

Once inside he threatened workers with a knife and demanded cash.

A worker handed over cash at the man fled, running down Lyon Street, Maisie Lane and Esplanade Place.

Police have released images of the man and are calling for public help to identify him.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.