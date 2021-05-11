Hunt for bumbling trio after hardware store ram raid in Melbourne’s south-east

Police have released footage of three bumbling thieves who broke into a McKinnon hardware store on Monday.

The trio tried to gain entry using an angle grinder at about 5.30am.

When that failed, they drove their black Holden SUV into the door.

Once inside the trio stole cash and tools before returning to their car.

Police arrived on the scene, and the offenders collided with a police car before driving away at speed.

Investigators have released images of the trio involved.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has information into the ram raid, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au