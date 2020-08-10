Hunt for creep who filmed a woman in a shopping centre toilet cubicle

Police are searching for a creep who filmed a woman in a Cragieburn shopping centre toilet last month.

Fawkner Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are hoping to identify the man pictured, after an up-skirting incident on July 22.

Investigators have been told a 20-year-old woman was in a bathroom cubical at about 7.30pm when she noticed work boots in the cubicle beside her.

When she looked up, she saw a man filming her on his mobile phone.

The victim screamed and the man fled, getting in a dark coloured 2002-2004 Holden Commodore VY.

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak with in relation to the incident.

The man is percieved to be Caucasian in appearance, aged in hos 20s, and had shot black hair and a beard.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au