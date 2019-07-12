Hunt for dangerous dog following mauling of much-loved family pet

The hunt is on for a dangerous dog who mauled a much-loved cat to death at Greensborough on Thursday night.

Reece Lyons was putting some rubbish outside when his cat, Harry, followed him.

Harry, who was with the family for 12 years, remained outside while Reece went back inside.

A few minutes later, Reece said he heard “quite the commotion” in the front garden.

He went outside to find a woman trying to put a dog, which he believes to be a bull terrier, back on a lead.

She apologised for the noise, but didn’t mention anything about a scuffle as she walked away.

Reece began calling for his cat, but to no avail.

He eventually found Harry hiding in a bush.

His spine had been snapped and a leg torn out of its socket.

They rushed him to the vets but the injuries were too significant.

“There was nothing they could do for him,” Reece told 3AW Drive.

Now, he’s turned his attention to finding the dog responsible.

