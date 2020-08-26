Hunt for duo who bashed man in nasty Coburg tram attack

Police are searching for two men who allegedly attacked a man as he got off a city-bound route-19 tram last month.

The 43-year-old victim boarded the tram at stop number 33 in Coburg at about 7.10pm on July 30.

On the tram he saw two men playing loud music on a portable speaker.

He shook his head as he passed the men and walked towards exit.

One of the men allegedly verbally abused him and pushed him through the opening tram door.

The second man then pushed him to the ground again and the pair fled.

The victim called police, but while on the phone the attackers returned, grabbing his phone and throwing it across the road before pushing the man to the gorund and kicking him in the upper body.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and now has permanent neck and spine damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au