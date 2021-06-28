Hunt for duo who threatened a woman with a knife in terrifying Glenroy home invasion

Police are calling for help to identify two men who allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and ransacked her Glenroy home.

Two unknown men broke into a Glenroy Road property at about 4.30am on Monday, 26 April.

They threatened a woman who lived in the home with a knife and demanded cash before ransacking her property.

The home offenders then fled in a silver Holden Astra.

They are perceived to be Middle Eastern in appearance with stocky builds.

Police have released a computer-generated image of a man they would like to speak to.

If you have information or think you know who the men might be, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au