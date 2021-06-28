3AW
Hunt for duo who threatened a woman with a knife in terrifying Glenroy home invasion

8 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Police are calling for help to identify two men who allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and ransacked her Glenroy home.

Two unknown men broke into a Glenroy Road property at about 4.30am on Monday, 26 April.

They threatened a woman who lived in the home with a knife and demanded cash before ransacking her property.

The home offenders then fled in a silver Holden Astra.

They are perceived to be Middle Eastern in appearance with stocky builds.

Police have released a computer-generated image of a man they would like to speak to.

Press PLAY below to hear more details from Victoria Police

If you have information or think you know who the men might be, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

