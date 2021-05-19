Hunt for hoon motorcyclist who did burnouts in front of oncoming traffic

Police are calling for help to identify a motorcyclist who attempted to do burnouts in front of oncoming traffic, and several people who damaged a police car in Melbourne’s south-east.

Officers spotted a 2002 Holden Commodore doing burnouts on Business Park and Commercial drives in Lynbrook at about 11pm on May 11.

A group were watching the vehicle and as police attempted to intercept the Holden, several onlookers stood in front of the police vehicle, blocking its path.

The group kicked the police car, causing damage before running from the scene.

Police then spotted a motorcyclist on what’s believed to be an orange and white Honda bike, travelling on the wrong side of the South Gippsland Highway and attempting to perform burnouts in front of oncoming traffic.

With the help of the police air wing, officers on the ground located the Holden and charged a 22-year-old Drouin man, while a second man, a 23-year-old from Doveton, was released pending further inquiries.

Police are calling for help to identify the motorcyclist and the group who kicked the police car.

“This sort of behaviour is just idiotic,” Senior Constable Natalie Dean told Ross and Russel.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au