3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Hunt for hoon motorcyclist who..

Hunt for hoon motorcyclist who did burnouts in front of oncoming traffic

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Hunt for hoon motorcyclist who did burnouts in front of oncoming traffic

Police are calling for help to identify a motorcyclist who attempted to do burnouts in front of oncoming traffic, and several people who damaged a police car in Melbourne’s south-east.

Officers spotted a 2002 Holden Commodore doing burnouts on Business Park and Commercial drives in Lynbrook at about 11pm on May 11.

A group were watching the vehicle and as police attempted to intercept the Holden, several onlookers stood in front of the police vehicle, blocking its path.

The group kicked the police car, causing damage before running from the scene.

Police then spotted a motorcyclist on what’s believed to be an orange and white Honda bike, travelling on the wrong side of the South Gippsland Highway and attempting to perform burnouts in front of oncoming traffic.

With the help of the police air wing, officers on the ground located the Holden and charged a 22-year-old Drouin man, while a second man, a 23-year-old from Doveton, was released pending further inquiries.

Police are calling for help to identify the motorcyclist and the group who kicked the police car.

“This sort of behaviour is just idiotic,” Senior Constable Natalie Dean told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more details from Victoria Police

Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332