Hunt for man after nasty unprovoked attack on a Frankston train

1 hour ago
3AW Breakfast
Police are searching for a man who assaulted another man on a Frankston train in March, leaving him in hospital with serious facial injuries.

The 51-year-old victim boarded a city-bound train at Frankston at about 1.50am on Sunday, March 28.

The attacker approached him shortly after and set upon him in an unprovoked attack.

The victim got off the train at Kananook.

Police have released images of a man who they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
